Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA 951 head/ 50cc #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Mooresville NC Age 40 Posts 98 ADA 951 head/ 50cc Have a super nice ada head not using. They started as 50cc and had .015 removed from the squish band so they are still pump gas friendly. With 5 hole gasket about .070 squish. 145psi. New Viton orings and will throw in a extra new set of Viton Orings. Also has 1/8 bleeders installed



$160 shipped Attached Images 20190902_183029.jpg (3.86 MB, 5 views)

20190902_183029.jpg (3.86 MB, 5 views) 20190902_183047.jpg (3.51 MB, 7 views) Last edited by kawasaki00; Today at 06:49 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules