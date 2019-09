Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Seadoo hx throttle response #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location oregon Age 40 Posts 14 95 Seadoo hx throttle response Went out on my 95 hx today it ran great but when I was going slow through the no wake zone the throttle would intermittently become unresponsive. I could hold the throttle wide open and it would just keep at idle or a little more. I would have to let off the throttle then slowly give it gas a few times then all of the sudden it would become responsive again. Out on the lake no issues it would just rip as usual.





