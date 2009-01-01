|
Iso 750 parts
Blew up the 750 small pin riding today and im in need of a new crank, pistons, and a complete seals set. Anyone know where to get these cheap or want to sell me some parts?
The pistons aren't bad but id like to be on the safe side with buying new ones. The cylinder walls look good yet so I'll home them.
