Im upgrading to the 750....I just bought a 95 750 SX super sport ski as a donor.

Questions...



Questions...



Which Ebox and stator should I run ??? ....Stick with the higher output of the 650 stator and E Box?



Run The 750 motor with the 650 Stator /e box combo ?



Run the 750 with its stock e box and stator?



Exhaust.....What exhaust are you guys running ?



The 750 has a huge exhaust manifold compaired to the Jet Mates stock exhaust.



