Hi!



We recently rebuild a JS550 SX engine with reed valves. The first 2 hours it was running great. Now the starter won't turn the engine anymore.



Our setup:

ADR crankshaft

Wisco pistons

Jetinnetics Lightened Flywheel

44mm Carb

Factory Pipe



Tech Specs:

180/190 PSI compression, full trottle

Leak down: at 10 PSI, it keeps pressure for about 10 minutes. Then the pressure drops slightly (negligible).

E-box fully rebuild



We now have bought 3 starters (used, previous season 2), for this rebuild we used a brand new SBT High Torque starter . As said, the SBT starter worked fine for the time being (2 hours). Now it have died on us.



After reading treads we bought a Seadoo 580 starter (part no. 278 000 316): https://www.startenladen.nl/startmot...ieuw-p234.html

It's from the brand Denso, and look solid and is brand new.



Still the engine wouldn't crank. Engine is removed from the hull.

We hooked jumper cables directly to the mountingnuts of the starter, so e-box comments are irrelevant. Battery is new, also tried to hook it up on a running car battery. Still no turnover, it barely pushes the pistions through the compression. Exact the same as with the SBT starter.

Dismounted the sparkplugs and turned it over by hand. No resistant.

Tried to loosen the start bolts to give the bendix some more room. Stil no turnover.



We have a healthy engine is our conclusion. The starter is the problem. But the question is, which starter should we use next? This jetski eats starters faster then asian people eat rice.



Anyone was some suggestions? Maybe we have overlooked something? We are desperate.



OEM if you can find it, SBT is just whats available, and they have a 1 year warranty.



Since the Engine is already out, you might as well inspect the Flywheel Ring Gear and make sure it's not free-wheeling.

Inspect the Bendix too.



