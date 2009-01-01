 JS 550SX (reed) High Compression Engine, wont turn. Tried 4 starters...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:07 PM #1
    Alpaca
    Alpaca is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Alpaca's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Rotterdam
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    JS 550SX (reed) High Compression Engine, wont turn. Tried 4 starters...

    Hi!

    We recently rebuild a JS550 SX engine with reed valves. The first 2 hours it was running great. Now the starter won't turn the engine anymore.

    Our setup:
    ADR crankshaft
    Wisco pistons
    Jetinnetics Lightened Flywheel
    44mm Carb
    Factory Pipe

    Tech Specs:
    180/190 PSI compression, full trottle
    Leak down: at 10 PSI, it keeps pressure for about 10 minutes. Then the pressure drops slightly (negligible).
    E-box fully rebuild

    We now have bought 3 starters (used, previous season 2), for this rebuild we used a brand new SBT High Torque starter. As said, the SBT starter worked fine for the time being (2 hours). Now it have died on us.

    After reading treads we bought a Seadoo 580 starter (part no. 278 000 316): https://www.startenladen.nl/startmot...ieuw-p234.html
    It's from the brand Denso, and look solid and is brand new.

    Still the engine wouldn't crank. Engine is removed from the hull.
    We hooked jumper cables directly to the mountingnuts of the starter, so e-box comments are irrelevant. Battery is new, also tried to hook it up on a running car battery. Still no turnover, it barely pushes the pistions through the compression. Exact the same as with the SBT starter.
    Dismounted the sparkplugs and turned it over by hand. No resistant.
    Tried to loosen the start bolts to give the bendix some more room. Stil no turnover.

    We have a healthy engine is our conclusion. The starter is the problem. But the question is, which starter should we use next? This jetski eats starters faster then asian people eat rice.

    Anyone was some suggestions? Maybe we have overlooked something? We are desperate.

    Tnx in advance!
    Last edited by Alpaca; Today at 05:13 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:38 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    555

    Re: JS 550SX (reed) High Compression Engine, wont turn. Tried 4 starters...

    OEM if you can find it, SBT is just whats available, and they have a 1 year warranty.
    2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe

    1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:02 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,139

    Re: JS 550SX (reed) High Compression Engine, wont turn. Tried 4 starters...

    Since the Engine is already out, you might as well inspect the Flywheel Ring Gear and make sure it's not free-wheeling.

    Inspect the Bendix too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 