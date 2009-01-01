Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 1100 STX will only go idle speeds in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location NC Age 24 Posts 1 97 1100 STX will only go idle speeds in water I have a 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX sport tourer, a couple months ago I was out with a buddy and ended up having to tow his ski back, ever since then mine has not ran right. I have rebuilt the carbs, replaced the reed valves, all new intake side gaskets, new spark plugs, coils, and plug boots and while it seems better I still cant go faster than 6mph in the water. It seems like it runs fine on the hose except for a little transient throttle response but when I go to the lake it wont accelerate at all, it revs up some but doesnt go any faster than idle.



Im stumped and tired of throwing parts at this thing, if anybody knows some secrets Id be greatly appreciative. Also based on the dash speedo the fastest its been since Ive owned it has been 46mph which seems a little slow to me but the guy I got it from said it has a new pump and hes a family friend so i dont think hed lie to me. I Also removed the oil pump and have been running premix for the last year.



