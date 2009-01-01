I have a 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX sport tourer, a couple months ago I was out with a buddy and ended up having to tow his ski back, ever since then mine has not ran right. I have rebuilt the carbs, replaced the reed valves, all new intake side gaskets, new spark plugs, coils, and plug boots and while it seems better I still cant go faster than 6mph in the water. It seems like it runs fine on the hose except for a little transient throttle response but when I go to the lake it wont accelerate at all, it revs up some but doesnt go any faster than idle.

Im stumped and tired of throwing parts at this thing, if anybody knows some secrets Id be greatly appreciative. Also based on the dash speedo the fastest its been since Ive owned it has been 46mph which seems a little slow to me but the guy I got it from said it has a new pump and hes a family friend so i dont think hed lie to me. I Also removed the oil pump and have been running premix for the last year.

I have a video of it running on the hose once I figure out how to post it.