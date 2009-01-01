Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: GTX DI fuel pump replacement? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Shepherdstown Age 54 Posts 10 GTX DI fuel pump replacement? I need to replace the fuel pump on a GTX DI. What's the best alternative pump since oem is discontinued? I did find an oem replacement complete assembly on Amazon for $933.00. I doubt the owner wants to sink that into it though. I found lots of replacement pumps ranging from $30.00 and up. Experience shows you get what you pay for. I've also heard some pumps will draw way more current than the oem pumps. Suggestions? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,620 Re: GTX DI fuel pump replacement? This is what you want

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Fuel-Pump-F...edirect=mobile



I have used 2 this season and they are working fine. The connector wasn't exactly the same so check it while everything is apart in case you need to cut and solder. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Yep I have used a few of those as well the ones I did were direct replacements I didn't have to change a thing

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Shepherdstown Age 54 Posts 10 Re: GTX DI fuel pump replacement? Just checked compatibility and it doesn't fit the 2001 DI.

OEM pumps have 4 amp current draw. Needs to be comparable. The stator won't charge the battery if pump draw is too high. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,642 Re: GTX DI fuel pump replacement? This is the link you want I had it saved in my Ebay watch list.



https://www.ebay.com/itm/QFS-Fuel-Pu...8/182611582934

