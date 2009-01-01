Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 seadoo gtx limited rear EBOX question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location stockton CA Age 44 Posts 89 1998 seadoo gtx limited rear EBOX question someone is giving me a 1998 seadoo GTX limited, but someone messed with the rear ebox, i got the motor to turn over and it has 150 PSI in both holes , its a 951, well the ebox has one coil in it with one wire and i looks like its missing the other coil, i have never seen one with 2 coils, can i convert it to the single coil set up ? and its missing the top of the box is this one supposed to have the regulator on top cause the bottom of the box has the gray plug on it , ok any help would be great thanks 06 Yamaha 1100

97 xp 800

95 900 zxi

01 saturn

97 dakota 4x4

