someone is giving me a 1998 seadoo GTX limited, but someone messed with the rear ebox, i got the motor to turn over and it has 150 PSI in both holes , its a 951, well the ebox has one coil in it with one wire and i looks like its missing the other coil, i have never seen one with 2 coils, can i convert it to the single coil set up ? and its missing the top of the box is this one supposed to have the regulator on top cause the bottom of the box has the gray plug on it , ok any help would be great thanks