Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Kawasaki slight issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Vermont Age 54 Posts 5 2001 Kawasaki slight issues Hello folks it's been a awhile but we finally got around to running the 2001 Kawasaki 1100 stx DI on the lake (fresh water) this week, and after a couple of rough starts (1) (flooding the hull) do to the garden hose connector leaking bad, and (2) the engine loading up -or- hesitating under 3/4 throttle and higher. Things seem to get better each day i went out more power and better response.



The machine did sit for some time over it's 18 year life span on earth, and only having 179 hours (when i bought it ) and the past owner had rebuilt the engine.



Parts i put into it

1.new battery

2.TPS sensor

3. Starter Solenoid

4. Fuel Filter

5. 3 new spark plugs(factory spec)

6. started running Amsoil HP Marine oil (oil injection)



When the machine is not in use i always have a fan moving air through the hull to dry anything out after each use, and the battery gets put on a minder til next use.



1st serous problem i had was yesterday 9/1/19 after i had had beached the pwc (the right way!!) i pulled it out to (2 or 3 feet of water) then took off and the pwc started to overheat after about a minute or 2 water was not coming out the bypass valve at this time.

So got towed to shore (Pontoon boat) brought it home, and put some compressed air through the bypass valve, then hooked up a hose and started it and the bypass valve started working again



So back to the lake i went (to only float the pwc) while on the trailer, and it started cooling properly again and back to normal..and i stayed out for another 3 hours with no problem



I understand you can suck up sand and rocks etc..Question is, is this something rare to happen where compressed air fixed the problem or did i just band aid the problem??



In the end this pwc has ran flawless with lots power and and no disappointment at all it currently has 188 hours on it,



should i be looking or expecting other issue to follow anyone ever have this happen in "this manner" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules