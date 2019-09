Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: West coast waterbox + resonator? js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 54 Posts 44 West coast waterbox + resonator? js550 I blew up my stock waterbox. I replaced it with a westcoast but itís soooo loud. I have a js300 parts ski with a resonator before the waterbox (the one I just blew). Has anyone tried combining a resonator with an aftermarket waterbox to tame the sound? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,998 Re: West coast waterbox + resonator? js550 it will help some.best is to sell the box and buy another stock one.

got a couple here. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules