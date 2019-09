Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is there a common spot for oil to leak in a 95 SPX? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 13 Is there a common spot for oil to leak in a 95 SPX? I am getting oil collecting in the hull on 95 SPX. I cant see where it is leaking from. I do not think the oil tank is cracked as it is not brittle at all. Is there a common culprit where these skis leak oil from? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2009 Location oregon Age 40 Posts 13 Re: Is there a common spot for oil to leak in a 95 SPX? Did you check the grommet in the bottom of the tank? I just had the same leak it was running down the hose and into the bottom of the ski. Didnít look like it was coming from the tank at first.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

