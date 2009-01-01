|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Should both pissers be pissing? 95 SPX
Trying to remember if both pissers should be pissing? I see the motor line pissing out the exit under the rear tow hook while on garden hose, but no water pissing out of exhaust line while running? Is this normal? Does the exhaust side onlhy piss out that line when in actual water? I know the motor needs to be running before turning water on, and I know not to Blast the water pressure, but not sure just how much water to push into the lines?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules