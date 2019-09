Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650 Flat out on flat water 42 mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location England UK Age 43 Posts 37 650 Flat out on flat water 42 mph Is this poor or average????

westcoast exhaust and 42mm carb

02B026BE-A00D-45C7-9D54-962D8436BA06.png #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,938 Re: 650 Flat out on flat water 42 mph That’s good #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 42 Posts 581 Re: 650 Flat out on flat water 42 mph If I remember correctly, the factory claimed top speed of the SX was 41 mph and the X2 was 38 mph, but in reality it was more like 39 and 37, so if your hitting a true 42 mph on your X2 with a carb and pipe, that’s definitely decent. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location England UK Age 43 Posts 37 Re: 650 Flat out on flat water 42 mph Originally Posted by ACP Originally Posted by If I remember correctly, the factory claimed top speed of the SX was 41 mph and the X2 was 38 mph, but in reality it was more like 39 and 37, so if your hitting a true 42 mph on your X2 with a carb and pipe, thatís definitely decent.

at the same time a spark tricks was getting 50 mph flat out

thats a newish ski with 900cc engine

