Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 f12x - running issues #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 54 Posts 1,054 02 f12x - running issues I have an 02 f12x that I have put back together (new exhaust manifold, new turbo, etc). It seems to run find (idles well) although will not rev consistently. Specifically when I tries to rev above 3K it tends to "bounce" off of the RPM range... like 5K -> 2K; 5K -> 2K; etc. It is not throwing any codes or errors and I do have the little "one way" valve attached to the turbo.



Any ideas or suggestions are appreciated. "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) JR IN JAX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules