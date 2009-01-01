Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Last Dash for the Scorch! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 166 Last Dash for the Scorch! Last weekend I called out FALL WEATHER WAS IN THE AIR but this weekend the Scorch was on full blast. What a better way than to head to Lake Mead where the water is warmer but still cool.



As I headed into Wishing Well Cove, I noticed many, many boats and also tons of jetskis. Cool. Then, I noticed everyone was African-American. Super cool! BUT, definitely not the norm for Lake Mead. So, I asked one of the guys piloting a boat and he said it was some African-American group from all over the country that comes every Labor Day weekend. I told him I was stoked to see some diversity out on the water having fun. Usually, the lake is SO WHITE. hahahah



The MORE THE MERRIER if you ask me!



Towards the end of my ride since I had plenty of fuel I took a lap over to the Hoover Dam.







Heading out, you could feel the scorch already by 11am. The weather board forecasted 106º but it was really about 112º which made the water feel that much better. The water is not too cold in Lake Mead compared to the other side of the dam on the Colorado River. You can read more about what that is HERE.







This is one of my fav coves that does not typically get alot of boat traffic and a nice place to swim.







Here I hiked to the top and looking towards the left/west is The Narrows.







I cannot speak highly enough of the water socks I bought on Amazon for around $20. Robust enough to walks on rocks and sand but nothing gets trapped inside.







Here is a shot of one of the many boats and jetskiis of this group of African Americans enjoying the lake.







A perfect day on the lake....THE LAKE LIFE BRO!

