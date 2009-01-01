So I've been trying to research what the best impeller would be for a stock Raider 1100 and basically came down to 2: Solas YD-CD-12/18 Concord and Solas YD-SC-I Super Camber. The Super Camber appears to be a 13/19. Going by the numbers, if I understand correctly, the Concord would have better acceleration, SC top end. However, they are different designs, so how do they actually compare to each other? Any input or other recommendations would be greatly appreciated, bonus points if you have a decent used one for sale.