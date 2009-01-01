I know theres a lot of it depends on this question, but Id like some insight if possible.

I took my zxi zxi for a short ride yesterday, and the water line from the top of the exhaust to the top of the head fell off.

I rode ode for a couple minutes to get back to the dock with it like this, and Im worried I smoked the engine.

It still runs, and the plugs looked normal, if not a little wet, when I pulled them.

Im honestly afraid to take it for a ride now as Im worried of the potential answer I may get, as far as any potential damage.

Any thoughts on how screwed I may be?