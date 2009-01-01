So the engine is out and has been leak tested and it has been determined that the front crank case seal is not holding pressure.*
I have the ProForce crank shaft seals to install.
I have just resurface and Threebond 1211 and re-torqued the head, so I don't want to touch the top end.
How should I get the drive shaft coupler off? Is it threaded on? If so, somehow I need to hold the crank to unscrew the coupler. Or is it just on splines so I could use a puller?
Any suggestions for splitting the case? (It has old Threebond on it so my guess is that it will be tough to come off.)
I really don't want to remove the crank.
Can I just back off but not pull out the crank bearing bolts to lift up the crank to slide the seals into place?
