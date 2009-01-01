Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: How to Replace Seals on 650? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 447 How to Replace Seals on 650? So the engine is out and has been leak tested and it has been determined that the front crank case seal is not holding pressure.*



I have the ProForce crank shaft seals to install.



I have just resurface and Threebond 1211 and re-torqued the head, so I don't want to touch the top end.



How should I get the drive shaft coupler off? Is it threaded on? If so, somehow I need to hold the crank to unscrew the coupler. Or is it just on splines so I could use a puller?



Any suggestions for splitting the case? (It has old Threebond on it so my guess is that it will be tough to come off.)



I really don't want to remove the crank.



Can I just back off but not pull out the crank bearing bolts to lift up the crank to slide the seals into place?





You do not need to remove the top end to replace crank seals.



You can lock the engine to remove the flywheel/coupler by bringing

the nearest piston to the part you are removing up to the point that it starts making

compression and then fill the combustion chamber with a clean, soft rope like lawn mower recoil

starter rope. This will lock the piston against the cylinder head and allow you to

remove the coupler/flywheel. Make sure to leave a tail of the rope out of the spark plug hole so

you can remove it.



The coupler is threaded on using standard thread direction.



You will need to remove all case bolts, remove the bottom case half, clean VERY well, lift up the

crank, slide seals on, re-seal case halves, re-install and torque bolts properly.

Make SURE you have a service manual handy.



Use OEM crank seals if possible, or some nice Japanese seals llike the

1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 447 Re: How to Replace Seals on 650? ACP thank you for your reply. I have ProX Racing Parts seals which Blowsion sold me when I requested oem seals. Are they ok?



Also, I think it could be the oil injection hole to the crank case which is not holding pressure, not the crank seals themselves.



If you get a chance could you take a look at the picture in this thread and at the gooeyed up tube below the starter and and answer my question:



"BTW, I believe that this engine was originally designed for oil injection (not premix). So how did the oil injection make it from the hole in the flywheel cover to into the crank case to lube the crank bearings?"



