Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Roger's Leak Down Test #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 444 Roger's Leak Down Test Roger is not a jet skier. He doesn't even have much more wrenching experience than me. But I pay him $35/hr. to work with me on projects because he is better at seeing things than me and, thus, better at solving problems than me.



So, I had the head on the 650 in the Kawasaki X2 resurfaced. I Threebond 1211 and re-torqued it.



Put the spark plugs back in, blocked off the intake and the exhaust ports with rubber gasket material and, per Myself, re-torque the intake and the exhaust manifolds back on to seal the rubber gasket material, and made a leak down tester with a gauge and a Mitivac and some 1/4" gas line.



Pumped it up to 6 psi and determined that the engine would hold 6 psi for one hour, not the three hours recommended by Group K.



So, I had Roger working on other projects Saturday and asked him to take a spray bottle of soapy water and see if he could see where the engine was leaking.



First thing he did was spray the gauge and my leak down hose fittings. Brilliant! (He said he helped a plumber friend leak test the newly installed gas lines in a three water heater 3,000 sf house which wouldn't hold pressure. It took three tests over three days to determine that it was just the gauge leaking out the back.)



So after about 15 minutes Roger says to me: "This is stupid. This is like taking the tire off your car, inflating it, and leaning it up against your house and checking on it in three hours later to see if you have leak."



"Let's submerge the engine in water." Me: "We can't do that because you can't get water in the crank case because the bearings will rust." "And you can't get water under the flywheel cover because it will hurt the coils on the stator."



Roger: "Water cannot get in while the engine is under pressure, only air can come out." Here's the result:



DSC04800.JPG

See the pretty little bubbles coming out of the vent in the drain plug in the flywheel cover? The front crank case seal is leaking.



(I wish the tub was deep enough to submerge the cooling ports. Bubbles coming from there would indicate a cracked water jacket.)



My buddy Roger is Brilliant. Last edited by E350; Today at 11:48 AM . Learning Slowly... #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 53 Posts 1,194 Re: Roger's Leak Down Test Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) E350 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules