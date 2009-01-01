Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fresh rebuild carb question 1998 750sxi pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 48 Posts 33 Blog Entries 1 Fresh rebuild carb question 1998 750sxi pro Need some information to verify if this is normal?



Ski now has the following items based on recommendations by you all:

* Bored .020 over stock (cleaned up light scoring of cylinder)

* Factory Limited Wet Pipe

* K&N Breathers

* ADA head (compression around 170)

* Lightened flywheel (newmiller)

* 152.5 high speed jet / 80 low speed

* 2.0 needle/seat

* 80g spring

* New rebuild on carbs - both pop-off at 14psi

* compression on both is 172psi



ski runs great and idles perfectly. However, the plugs appear dry (tan color) with no juice lingering on the tips like Im used to seeing. Adjustments are:

* high speed screws 2.5 turns out

* low speed screws 1-5/8 turns out.



Seems to me that 2.5 turns out should be running very rich and sluggish but it seems to pull hard and runs better than it ever has. Just concerned Im not seeing fuel/oil on plugs. Should I be concerned and is there another way I can verify Im not running the cylinders lean? Dont want to pop another motor.



Thank you you for your thoughts. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 60 Posts 3,140 Re: Fresh rebuild carb question 1998 750sxi pro Plugs should be dry with medium chocolate brown color after performing a max rpm plug chop. And it is not unusual to require several gallons of gas to get color on new plugs. A faster, more accurate method of tuning high speed carburetor circuits is to:



Install a decent tachometer (PET for instance) and verify that both high speed needles are the same number of turns out. Begin turning the high speed needles out (richer) 1/4 turn at a time until you start losing max rpm. Write this number down. Then begin turning the needles back in (leaner) until you are no longer gaining max rpm and write this number down also. Final needle setting is between the two a richer setting being safest. Keep in mind that during the tuning process you do not want to operate at max rpm any longer than you absolutely have to.



Once you have determined the correct high speed needle setting... If the needles are more than 1.5 turns out you would typically want to install larger main jets until your final high speed needle setting is between 3/4 turn and 1.5 turns with the larger main jets generally being the safest.



In my experience Tiny Tach's and similar are mostly useless for this type of tuning. If you don't have a decent tachometer you will have to also rely on the "glass azz" method of tuning the high speed circuits (not recommended).





