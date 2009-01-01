|
|
-
Fs 1989 x2
89 X2 no engine.
Project I'm not going to get to.
have graphics from 91, green blue theme.
Black tip Elite seat cover
Black tip foot mats.
Has after market bars, lanyard kill switch.
On trailer.
Looking for $600
Have the motor, has good crank, but piston crowns and domes have some damage.
Can also supply for additional
D7F15D65-C286-4B3D-ADCB-F63CFE1AEF06.jpegD1CF27DB-8F25-4775-B208-6773AF5AE542.jpeg6FBBFE67-8532-4EBD-836E-06F36B0B8AB8.png
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules