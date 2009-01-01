89 X2 no engine.
Project I'm not going to get to.

have graphics from 91, green blue theme.
Black tip Elite seat cover
Black tip foot mats.
Has after market bars, lanyard kill switch.
On trailer.

Looking for $600

Have the motor, has good crank, but piston crowns and domes have some damage.
Can also supply for additional



D7F15D65-C286-4B3D-ADCB-F63CFE1AEF06.jpegD1CF27DB-8F25-4775-B208-6773AF5AE542.jpeg6FBBFE67-8532-4EBD-836E-06F36B0B8AB8.png