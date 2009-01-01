Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory carb settings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location United States Posts 48 Factory carb settings Hi, I have a 1997 Sea Doo Explorer. I have been searching for the factory settings with no luck yet. Hopefully someone here can help. I need to figure out which needle and seat, pop off spring and settings. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 95 Re: Factory carb settings Heres what I found scrounging around the net:



For screw settings:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=92467



Per the Riva Parts Finder:



67.5 Pilot Jet

130 Main Jet

1.2 N/S

Spring: SD/BRP #270500267  which is the same spring and N/S listed on SDS as being used in the 1997 HX, which has similar engine and similar carbs so I would imagine a similar pop-off: 36-60... which, according to the Mikuni Pop-Off Chart, an 80g spring would put you smack dab in the middle of.



Anybody who know for sure, please confirm or deny.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules