Factory carb settings
Hi, I have a 1997 Sea Doo Explorer. I have been searching for the factory settings with no luck yet. Hopefully someone here can help. I need to figure out which needle and seat, pop off spring and settings.
Re: Factory carb settings
Heres what I found scrounging around the net:
For screw settings:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=92467
Per the Riva Parts Finder:
67.5 Pilot Jet
130 Main Jet
1.2 N/S
Spring: SD/BRP #270500267 which is the same spring and N/S listed on SDS as being used in the 1997 HX, which has similar engine and similar carbs so I would imagine a similar pop-off: 36-60... which, according to the Mikuni Pop-Off Chart, an 80g spring would put you smack dab in the middle of.
Anybody who know for sure, please confirm or deny.
Anybody who know for sure, please confirm or deny.
