 Factory carb settings
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #1
    MAL
    MAL is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    48

    Factory carb settings

    Hi, I have a 1997 Sea Doo Explorer. I have been searching for the factory settings with no luck yet. Hopefully someone here can help. I need to figure out which needle and seat, pop off spring and settings.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:53 PM #2
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is offline
    PWCToday Regular drlinklater's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    95

    Re: Factory carb settings

    Heres what I found scrounging around the net:

    For screw settings:

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=92467

    Per the Riva Parts Finder:

    67.5 Pilot Jet
    130 Main Jet
    1.2 N/S
    Spring: SD/BRP #270500267  which is the same spring and N/S listed on SDS as being used in the 1997 HX, which has similar engine and similar carbs so I would imagine a similar pop-off: 36-60... which, according to the Mikuni Pop-Off Chart, an 80g spring would put you smack dab in the middle of.

    Anybody who know for sure, please confirm or deny.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 