Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveblaster 1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 71 1995 Waveblaster 1 1995 Yamaha Wave Blaster jet ski. Current registration. Title in hand in my name. Runs good and never had an issues.





-701cc

-Aluminum waterbox

-UMI billet steering

-Protaper bars with odi grips

-TinyTach

-Electric bilge with mount

-Finger throttle

-Aluminum fuel on/off

-Aluminum oil level block off

-Dakine foot straps

-Primer

-Jet Dynamics top loader grate

-Jet Dynamics concave rideplate

-Hydroturf seatcover

-701 industries rear exhaust

-701 industries rear stainless plate

-701 industries front and rear rocker sponsons

-701 industries bearing hood hinge

-701 industries reverse hood seal



$2200



9C90BA31-E046-4816-A969-E608819B8400.jpeg27CD8438-D494-449C-886A-A745AF47968D.jpegB09D89B6-25A2-4FFB-B015-F291E10DF3BE.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules