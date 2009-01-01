Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2011 Location chicago Posts 18 2 Kawasaki sxr covers Both are in good shape. The green one is excellent with no flaws. Red one has the lettering peeling on one side and a couple small pin holes.

$75 shipped for green one

$60 shipped for red one

598F2AA0-ED0E-439D-8CEE-E25C99982E37.jpeg1E2323AA-048E-4C6A-9C13-5A4D39AE018B.jpeg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 37 Posts 111 Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers I'll take the green one.



Thanks,

Robert #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2011 Location chicago Posts 18 Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers Green one sold #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location napa ca Age 60 Posts 179 Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers Hello just need your pay pal info for red/orange cover. thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules