 2 Kawasaki sxr covers
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:51 PM #1
    Frank Mc
    Frank Mc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    chicago
    Posts
    18

    2 Kawasaki sxr covers

    Both are in good shape. The green one is excellent with no flaws. Red one has the lettering peeling on one side and a couple small pin holes.
    $75 shipped for green one
    $60 shipped for red one
    598F2AA0-ED0E-439D-8CEE-E25C99982E37.jpeg1E2323AA-048E-4C6A-9C13-5A4D39AE018B.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:57 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    37
    Posts
    111

    Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers

    I'll take the green one.

    Thanks,
    Robert
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:14 PM #3
    Frank Mc
    Frank Mc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    chicago
    Posts
    18

    Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers

    Green one sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:50 PM #4
    jetski2004
    jetski2004 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    napa ca
    Age
    60
    Posts
    179

    Re: 2 Kawasaki sxr covers

    Hello just need your pay pal info for red/orange cover. thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 