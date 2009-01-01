 No start!
Thread: No start!

  Today, 07:11 AM #1
    gingerboy
    gingerboy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    delawre county
    Posts
    4

    No start!

    I had the ski running great. Went to put it in the next weekend wouldn't start. Replaced the starter relay started no problems road the ski for awhile. 6 hrs later just to make sure it wasn't a fluke I went to start to ski started right up BUT wouldn't shut down. Hit the stop switch pulled the leash. Ended up pulling the plug wires and it eventually died out after about 15-25 seconds. Now it won't start and keeps blowing the 10amp fuse and it doesn't sound good when I hit the start button any kideas what could of happened?
  Today, 07:23 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,629

    Re: No start!

    It could have committed suicide, it didn't have any dirt on the Clintons did it ?
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
