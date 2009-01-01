Thread: No start!

I had the ski running great. Went to put it in the next weekend wouldn't start. Replaced the starter relay started no problems road the ski for awhile. 6 hrs later just to make sure it wasn't a fluke I went to start to ski started right up BUT wouldn't shut down. Hit the stop switch pulled the leash. Ended up pulling the plug wires and it eventually died out after about 15-25 seconds. Now it won't start and keeps blowing the 10amp fuse and it doesn't sound good when I hit the start button any kideas what could of happened?