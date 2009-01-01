Hello!
I tried a google search and came up empty...
Does anyone know which cylinder head this is??
I came on my old 93 square nose SuperJet 650 6M6...
It has a stamp/label - MWVEW2HD
I’m wondering if it’s a recreation head like my pro-tec that runs on premium pump gas- Or if this one will need race fuel??
I’ve only ridden it once for a quick day and used up the full tank that it came with and it ran great very fast for a 650 felt like a 61X 701 but the bypass water was hotter than what I’m used to... This was long time ago and I forgot to ask if it needs race fuel... I filled one of my cans with vp av gas just in-case and ended up riding other skiis...
I know I need to check compression to see if it’s above 180psi but it honestly ran so strong I wasn’t worried just still would like to know which company made this...
Any info is greatly appreciated, Thanks!!
E5378CBD-010C-4562-81DA-A0BBE6478522.jpeg781AF43F-99EA-498F-8D7A-1F5BF4C292BD.jpeg678C6057-7353-4368-A094-7E368D2558A1.jpeg