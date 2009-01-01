 SuperJet 650 cylinder head??
  Today, 10:06 PM
    kev78
    kev78 is offline
    PWCToday Guru kev78's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    San Pedro, CA
    Age
    40
    Posts
    389

    SuperJet 650 cylinder head??

    Hello!
    I tried a google search and came up empty...
    Does anyone know which cylinder head this is??
    I came on my old 93 square nose SuperJet 650 6M6...
    It has a stamp/label - MWVEW2HD
    I’m wondering if it’s a recreation head like my pro-tec that runs on premium pump gas- Or if this one will need race fuel??
    I’ve only ridden it once for a quick day and used up the full tank that it came with and it ran great very fast for a 650 felt like a 61X 701 but the bypass water was hotter than what I’m used to... This was long time ago and I forgot to ask if it needs race fuel... I filled one of my cans with vp av gas just in-case and ended up riding other skiis...
    I know I need to check compression to see if it’s above 180psi but it honestly ran so strong I wasn’t worried just still would like to know which company made this...
    Any info is greatly appreciated, Thanks!!
    E5378CBD-010C-4562-81DA-A0BBE6478522.jpeg781AF43F-99EA-498F-8D7A-1F5BF4C292BD.jpeg678C6057-7353-4368-A094-7E368D2558A1.jpeg
    Last edited by kev78; Today at 10:12 PM.

    '97 Yamaha SuperJet 701
    '95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100
    '93 Yamaha SuperJet 650 w/Coffmanss sizzler exhaust w/box, riva red head, skat-trak, worx dominator, etc...
    '93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat-trak, worx, etc...
    '03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...

