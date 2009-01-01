Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SuperJet 650 cylinder head?? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 40 Posts 389 SuperJet 650 cylinder head?? Hello!

I tried a google search and came up empty...

Does anyone know which cylinder head this is??

I came on my old 93 square nose SuperJet 650 6M6...

It has a stamp/label - MWVEW2HD

I’m wondering if it’s a recreation head like my pro-tec that runs on premium pump gas- Or if this one will need race fuel??

I’ve only ridden it once for a quick day and used up the full tank that it came with and it ran great very fast for a 650 felt like a 61X 701 but the bypass water was hotter than what I’m used to... This was long time ago and I forgot to ask if it needs race fuel... I filled one of my cans with vp av gas just in-case and ended up riding other skiis...

I know I need to check compression to see if it’s above 180psi but it honestly ran so strong I wasn’t worried just still would like to know which company made this...

Any info is greatly appreciated, Thanks!!

