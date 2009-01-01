|
|
-
1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200 - testing starter/solenoid question
1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200. When I press the start button, nothing happens at all. It was working perfectly 2 days ago, now, nothing.
I wanted to do some diagnostics on my own without getting too technical. So, I have a few questions:
1. On the solenoid, there are 2 bolts that have a red wire. Can I just jump those 2 together and see if the starter goes?
2. Or, the solenoid has a brown and a black wire to it.. can I jump one of those wires to see if it is the start button (Green button) on the handlebar that isn't working?
3. Any other suggestions on how to diagnose why I have nothing when I hit the start button? The instrument panel doesn't work, so that is no help.
Thank you for any responses. I apologize if my questions seem vague or amateur-ish. Just trying to make my questions understandable.
-
Re: 1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200 - testing starter/solenoid question
Update: I jumpered the 2 terminals on the starter solenoid/relay and the starter turned. So, I'm guessing that it is either the solenoid/relay, the start/stop button, or a loose wire or blown fuse somewhere.. any thoughts?
