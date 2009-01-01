Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200 - testing starter/solenoid question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Florida Age 51 Posts 3 1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200 - testing starter/solenoid question 1998 Yamaha Waverunner XL1200. When I press the start button, nothing happens at all. It was working perfectly 2 days ago, now, nothing.



I wanted to do some diagnostics on my own without getting too technical. So, I have a few questions:

1. On the solenoid, there are 2 bolts that have a red wire. Can I just jump those 2 together and see if the starter goes?

2. Or, the solenoid has a brown and a black wire to it.. can I jump one of those wires to see if it is the start button (Green button) on the handlebar that isn't working?

3. Any other suggestions on how to diagnose why I have nothing when I hit the start button? The instrument panel doesn't work, so that is no help.



Update: I jumpered the 2 terminals on the starter solenoid/relay and the starter turned. So, I'm guessing that it is either the solenoid/relay, the start/stop button, or a loose wire or blown fuse somewhere.. any thoughts?

