Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1988 440/550 starter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 34 Posts 193 1988 440/550 starter Recently got an old 440. Starter does not crank in all positions. I took it apart and cleaned, and it worked but won’t restart as it’s in a “dead spot” internally. Good news is the engine started and has 125psi.



So now looking for a 440/550 OEM starter that will work on an 88. Thank you. 1986 300 - SBN 38

1989 SX - Coffman / SXR cutback / 750 BP

1991 SX - Solas

