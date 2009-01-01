i have a 97's hx that doesn't run as soon i drop it in the water. I pulled the engine, replaced all gaskets and seals, did a carb rebuilt, but no cure.
And what i found out is that when the engine is eacelerating, fuel is dripping from the venturi's, and stops as soon the engine is back at idle.
I found a pdf file from mikuni http://www.mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf that talks about that problem and how to solve it, and that is by using a stronger
spring and/or add an extra check valve, so done al that, but still no cure. And i don't even know if this has anything to to with the fact that it won't run when
i drop the ski in the water.
No i do read about the carb settings, but some say that the low speed ajuster needs to be @ 3/4 and others say 1,25, so what is the correct setting?
And i als oread about the rotary valve because some say 147 degrees and others say 159 ish, so what's the correct degree on a hx?
And what needle and seat does it need? a 1,5 or a 1,2? and what is the right pop-off pressure?
Compression is 116 an 123, not the highest, but it has new pistons aswell, and are not wore in yet.
(i'm from Holland, so excuse me my emglish)