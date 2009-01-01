Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seadoo hx dies as soon it's in the water #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2005 Location Holland Europe Posts 664 seadoo hx dies as soon it's in the water i have a 97's hx that doesn't run as soon i drop it in the water. I pulled the engine, replaced all gaskets and seals, did a carb rebuilt, but no cure.

And what i found out is that when the engine is eacelerating, fuel is dripping from the venturi's, and stops as soon the engine is back at idle.

I found a pdf file from mikuni http://www.mikuni.com/pdf/sbn_manual.pdf that talks about that problem and how to solve it, and that is by using a stronger

spring and/or add an extra check valve, so done al that, but still no cure. And i don't even know if this has anything to to with the fact that it won't run when

i drop the ski in the water.

No i do read about the carb settings, but some say that the low speed ajuster needs to be @ 3/4 and others say 1,25, so what is the correct setting?

And i als oread about the rotary valve because some say 147 degrees and others say 159 ish, so what's the correct degree on a hx?

And what needle and seat does it need? a 1,5 or a 1,2? and what is the right pop-off pressure?

Compression is 116 an 123, not the highest, but it has new pistons aswell, and are not wore in yet.

