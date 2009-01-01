|
95 HX complete parts race ski in MI
I have an old race ski for sale. has either a top end that looks like it came off a snow mobile or it is a complete snowmobile motor. It has a pipe that I was told is called a bazooka pipe. it has a dump nozzle set up. The motor I was told is pretty modified but not sure. Has aftermarket carbs. Trying to test the waters. let me know what you are interested in Ill send pics
Re: 95 HX complete parts race ski in MI
I'd like to see lots of pics of the engine and pipe setup before you tear it apart.
Re: 95 HX complete parts race ski in MI
Pics please
