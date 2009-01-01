 95 HX complete parts race ski in MI
  Today, 06:27 AM #1
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    49
    Posts
    104

    95 HX complete parts race ski in MI

    I have an old race ski for sale. has either a top end that looks like it came off a snow mobile or it is a complete snowmobile motor. It has a pipe that I was told is called a bazooka pipe. it has a dump nozzle set up. The motor I was told is pretty modified but not sure. Has aftermarket carbs. Trying to test the waters. let me know what you are interested in Ill send pics
  Today, 06:34 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,153

    Re: 95 HX complete parts race ski in MI

    I'd like to see lots of pics of the engine and pipe setup before you tear it apart.
  Today, 07:36 AM #3
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    615

    Re: 95 HX complete parts race ski in MI

    Pics please


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
