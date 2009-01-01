|
Frequent Poster
Waveblaster Pipe - aftermarket
I'm looking for something easier to work with than my Riva Pipe. A factory pipe would be a dream but i'd be happy if someone had a Protec pipe, black or mach 1.
Also, i want to run the stock waterbox so i'm not wanting a WR3/VXR pipe. I have a wr3/vxr sizzler i'd be willing to trade.
Thanks,
Jon
