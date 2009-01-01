Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster Pipe - aftermarket #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2005 Location Tulsa, OK Age 35 Posts 214 Waveblaster Pipe - aftermarket I'm looking for something easier to work with than my Riva Pipe. A factory pipe would be a dream but i'd be happy if someone had a Protec pipe, black or mach 1.



Also, i want to run the stock waterbox so i'm not wanting a WR3/VXR pipe. I have a wr3/vxr sizzler i'd be willing to trade.



Thanks,

Jon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules