Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki Pro SXi 750 with Factory Pipe and other goodies in NJ #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 166 1998 Kawasaki Pro SXi 750 with Factory Pipe and other goodies in NJ I have up for sale my 1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro 750 Jetski. This ski is in good condition, runs very well, and has a bunch of nice aftermarket parts.

The stock 750cc twin carb engine is supplemented with a Factory Pipe wet pipe , Prok flame arresters , a primer has been installed for fast, easy starting , careful water routing with 2 aluminum diverters ( pissers ), worx extended ride plate , worx top loader intake grate. The ski also has a handle pole spring tensioner installed to make the pole feel much lighter. The stock, Mikuni I carbs were jetted for the factorypipe. The ski has brand new hydro turf in the tray, installed this month, . Battery was brand new last year.

All three screws in the head pipe are lubed and turn easily.

Also included in the sale is a very nice, heavy duty, trailerable cover.

The ski runs great with tons of power. These later, sxi pro hulls handle like they are on rails and are tons of fun.

The hull has a few scratches here and there but NO broken or soft spots anywhere. It is overall in very good condition.

The ski is registered in NJ in my name through June of 2020.

If you have any questions or would like more pictures please just let me know. PMs work best.

There is NO trailer included with the ski. The other ski on the trailer NOT for sale.

Asking $2750 obo.

I am in Central NJ 08560.





01515_axW9Tu980Sk_1200x900.jpg



00K0K_dIMq1EVEqQx_1200x900.jpg

00B0B_6867icqkoF7_1200x900.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules