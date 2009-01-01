 2009 FZS starting problems
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 09:05 PM #1
    Wendiewithanie
    Wendiewithanie is offline
    Cupcake I dream skis Wendiewithanie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Chevy Chase the city not the actor
    Posts
    752

    2009 FZS starting problems

    Hi, I was wondering if anyone else has experienced this starting issue. I've been out on my waverunner every single weekend since the end of July and it has run great! Although last weekend I clipped on the lanyard and pressed the button and nothing. The instrument panel lite up and it made the humming sound but didn't start. By the 3rd try it started and ran great for the day. Stopping and starting it was no issue. Went over on Tuesday to try starting it and again nothing except for the instrument lights come on and the humming sound. After the 5th try it starts. The battery is new this summer and the ski only has about 74 hours.

    I'm going to have my mechanic go by and look at it but wanted to ask y'all if you've experienced this and if so- ?

    Thanks in advance!
    Wendiewithanie







    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    How in the hell did you locate all the stuff, take a pic, upload to PC, write post, upload pic and submit in less than 6 minutes ? I am calling foul play.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:13 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,711

    Re: 2009 FZS starting problems

    Does it turn over but not start ???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:46 PM #3
    Wendiewithanie
    Wendiewithanie is offline
    Cupcake I dream skis Wendiewithanie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Chevy Chase the city not the actor
    Posts
    752

    Re: 2009 FZS starting problems

    Hi, Nope, not a sound when i press the start button. On the 5th try of pressing the button, it started.







    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    How in the hell did you locate all the stuff, take a pic, upload to PC, write post, upload pic and submit in less than 6 minutes ? I am calling foul play.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:58 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,711

    Re: 2009 FZS starting problems

    Tighten battery terminals with a 10mm wrench or socket to get them tight.

    If that dont work maybe the starter solenoid is starting to go bad.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 10:06 PM #5
    Wendiewithanie
    Wendiewithanie is offline
    Cupcake I dream skis Wendiewithanie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Chevy Chase the city not the actor
    Posts
    752

    Re: 2009 FZS starting problems

    Thanks for your suggestions. I'm thinking it might be the solenoid going bad too based on what I've read online. Appreciate your reply!







    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    How in the hell did you locate all the stuff, take a pic, upload to PC, write post, upload pic and submit in less than 6 minutes ? I am calling foul play.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 10:27 PM #6
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,711

    Re: 2009 FZS starting problems

    No prob cupcake !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 