Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2009 FZS starting problems #1 Cupcake I dream skis Join Date Apr 2010 Location Chevy Chase the city not the actor Posts 752 2009 FZS starting problems Hi, I was wondering if anyone else has experienced this starting issue. I've been out on my waverunner every single weekend since the end of July and it has run great! Although last weekend I clipped on the lanyard and pressed the button and nothing. The instrument panel lite up and it made the humming sound but didn't start. By the 3rd try it started and ran great for the day. Stopping and starting it was no issue. Went over on Tuesday to try starting it and again nothing except for the instrument lights come on and the humming sound. After the 5th try it starts. The battery is new this summer and the ski only has about 74 hours.



I'm going to have my mechanic go by and look at it but wanted to ask y'all if you've experienced this and if so- ?



Thanks in advance!

Wendiewithanie













Does it turn over but not start ???













Tighten battery terminals with a 10mm wrench or socket to get them tight.

If that dont work maybe the starter solenoid is starting to go bad.



Thanks for your suggestions. I'm thinking it might be the solenoid going bad too based on what I've read online. Appreciate your reply!













