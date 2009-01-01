|
PWCToday Newbie
88 js550 stator rebuild help
Hi all, needing some help please. I have an 88 550 that I replaced the 2 parts that stack on top of each other. Pickup and igniter? One of them did not get any OHM reading when I checked them. So I replaced just those 2. I am using WSM parts.
I have done this before on a 92 reed 550. And it backfired and wouldnt start. A helpful person on here sent me a diagram stating that when using WSM coils, you have to reverse the top pickup coil from the OEM direction. I made this change and it then worked perfectly.
so now I did this on my 88 550, and it backfires and will not start. What gives? Should I try putting it back to OEM specs, placement?
any help would be greatly appreciated
