Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 js550 stator rebuild help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Gardnerville, Nv. Age 52 Posts 1 88 js550 stator rebuild help Hi all, needing some help please. I have an 88 550 that I replaced the 2 parts that stack on top of each other. Pickup and igniter? One of them did not get any OHM reading when I checked them. So I replaced just those 2. I am using WSM parts.

I have done this before on a 92 reed 550. And it backfired and wouldnt start. A helpful person on here sent me a diagram stating that when using WSM coils, you have to reverse the top pickup coil from the OEM direction. I made this change and it then worked perfectly.

so now I did this on my 88 550, and it backfires and will not start. What gives? Should I try putting it back to OEM specs, placement?

any help would be greatly appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules