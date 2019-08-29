 Exhaust is leaking water out of a circular area? Freeze damage? 95 spx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:24 PM #1
    SeaDooSki
    SeaDooSki is offline
    PWCToday Newbie SeaDooSki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    5

    Exhaust is leaking water out of a circular area? Freeze damage? 95 spx

    In a most bizarre way a ski I once owned has returned to me many years later, and it is now spraying water out of the exhaust. I assume it was not properly cared for while it was out of my possession which is a real shame, but I think it is common for people to neglect older skis. I always ran antifreeze into it before winter storage here in frozen country. I included a picture of where the water sprays out while under garden hose pressure with the motor not running. Can i simply clean the area and JBweld it?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests)

  1. Old man rookie,
  2. OstapFuM

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 