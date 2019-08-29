Exhaust is leaking water out of a circular area? Freeze damage? 95 spx
In a most bizarre way a ski I once owned has returned to me many years later, and it is now spraying water out of the exhaust. I assume it was not properly cared for while it was out of my possession which is a real shame, but I think it is common for people to neglect older skis. I always ran antifreeze into it before winter storage here in frozen country. I included a picture of where the water sprays out while under garden hose pressure with the motor not running. Can i simply clean the area and JBweld it?