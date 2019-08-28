Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05 FX Cruiser HO, Another No Spark thread... Detailed Test Results Included. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Washington Age 40 Posts 6 05 FX Cruiser HO, Another No Spark thread... Detailed Test Results Included. ************** UPDATE #1 ***************

Edit: Ok, so upon closer examination of the schematic (Actually just looked at it to figure out wth is with the noise filter...)

It would appear as though the last mechanic connected the Noise Filter to itself, and zip tied it to the main harness cause he probably couldn't figure out where it went.

INSTEAD of connecting it between the cam sensor and the main harness... OMFG

At this point, I'm surprised the last mechanic didn't install the engine upside down and backwards!!!



I will try that in the morning, and report back. lmao if that's the case.

**************************************



************** UPDATE #2 ***************

Ok, so I connected the Noise Filter inline with the Cam Sensor and unfortunately, no change. Still no spark signal from ECM.

So I decided to also check fuel injectors for signal... And they are getting voltage, but no pulse to ground, so they are not functioning.



So no spark, and no fuel injector signal...

******************************************



************** UPDATE #3 ******************

Pulled front cover, Stator & flywheel.

Woodruff key was installed correctly/aligned.

Ohm tested pulse coils and Stator(Lighting Coil) leads.

One pulse coil is 518 Ohms and the other is 511 Ohms. Both quite standard readings for pulse coils though manual does not give a spec.

The 3 Stator leads measure 3.0 Ohms.

Pulse Coils and Stator leads test OL to ground.

*********************************************



*** Praying it's not the ECM... Christ... It's $1200!... ***



Ok, so here are my readings thus far...

What am I missing?



edit: I had the crank out and didn't check to see if the woodruff key was installed correctly... CRIPES... That might explain the initial pulse to the coils (Sometimes) but then once ECM gets timing, it doesn't add up with the cam sensor and so it doesn't continue firing...

Maybe?

An idiot rebuilt this motor (Or attempted anyhow, if you can call it that) before I got it.

Was an auto tech (And not a good one..), not a powersports tech like I am... You should have seen what I found on engine tear down. lol



Peak Voltage Meter

Battery Voltage 12.25vdc



Crank Position Sensor (Pickup Coil)

--- Red - Black 4.40vdc (Manual Spec 4.7vdc (Loaded))

--- White - Black 3.75vdc (Manual Spec 4.7vdc (Loaded))



Lighting Coil (3 green wires, Stator output)

--- Green - Green 6.68vdc (Manual Spec 9.2vdc (Unloaded)) Reading is the same loaded vs unloaded.

--- Green - Green 6.85vdc

--- Green - Green 6.70vdc



Cam Position Sensor (Loaded Readings Only)

--- Switch Closed/activated .016vdc

--- Switch Open/not activated 4.73vdc

When I connected a LED to it, I got a solid ON (5vdc) with a pulse OFF (0vdc) while turning the engine over.

Oscope would look like this ------_------_------_------_------

With the underscore = 0vdc. Which to my understanding is the correct waveform.



Tip Over Sensor

--- Upright 2.9 kOhms

--- Tipped 0.1 Ohms



ECM Output To Stick Coils

These readings are the same when measured at the coil connector or directly at the ECM by back-probing.

--- Cylinder #1 An initial pulse to ~11vdc upon pressing the start button, sometimes only up to 2vdc,

but falls off as it is no longer receiving a voltage (The fall off rate is about 1v/sec which is the discharge rate of my Peak Voltage Meter)

--- Cylinder #2 Same

--- Cylinder #3 Same

--- Cylinder #4 Same



Stick Coils (Irrelevant as I'm not getting any voltage to them, but included for completeness)

--- #1 Primary 1.2 Ohms Secondary 9.41 kOhms

--- #2 Primary 1.1 Ohms Secondary 9.55 kOhms

--- #3 Primary 1.2 Ohms Secondary 9.53 kOhms

--- #4 Primary 1.3 Ohms Secondary 9.61 kOhms



TPS (Though to my knowledge it does not disable spark if malfunctioning)

--- 0.776vdc to 3.966vdc at WOT (Manual Spec 0.756vdc Closed) Does not give WOT spec.



Main & Fuel Pump Relay

--- Tested both according to manual, both check out.

Fuel pump runs, can be heard while cranking and for a sec after.



Got same results with fully charged battery on 100amp charger when testing ECM ignition coil outputs.



And what's with the Noise Filter... It's just dangling there from the main harness under the airbox... Not connected to anything.Ignition 1.pngIgnition 2.png20190828_185418.jpg20190828_185454.jpg20190828_185504.jpg20190828_185521.jpg20190828_185619.jpg20190828_185626.jpg20190828_185720.jpg20190828_185926.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules