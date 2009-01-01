Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blackjack or novi, yamaha 144 pump, sxr cylinder/engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 21 Posts 4 Blackjack or novi, yamaha 144 pump, sxr cylinder/engine title sums up what I'm looking for.

WTB single or dual for right price blackjack or novi carb

WTB yamaha 144 complete pump, waverunner 3 driveshaft, b1/sj midshaft.

WTB sxr cylinder or complete engine that needs rebuild as itll be torn apart anyways

