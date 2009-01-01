Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location missouri Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Couldn't get my ski to start this year opened up the CDI box and was full of water. Any ideas on a good used one? Thanks. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,789 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Have a cherry one from a 900 for sale ,or , restore yours , and change the broken white plastic nipples that caused intrusion. Engine turns over by hand with spark plugs out since it was sunk ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location missouri Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Jet ski was not sunk. Our lift broke and sat by the road for 1 1/2 seasons. There was a plastic nipple broke. Not sure about rebuilding touched a wire and it broke right off. All components inside were rusted over pretty bad. Engine seems to still turn. #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,789 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Double check your vts trim motor box for corrosion also , main power runs through there , might have to be changed also , yeah if all wires in box are brittle then , replace box , I have all parts if you need them #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location missouri Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Thanks for the info. I definitely need to replace the box. Looked at parts on line and seemed like they would cost more that the SKi might be worth. #6 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,789 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Is the ski worth 375$ ? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location missouri Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Defiantly worth 375.00. I am not much of a mechanic, a friend of mine is. would 375.00 purchase all inside the electrical box? #8 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,789 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location missouri Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS #10 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,615 Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box A thumbs up for Bionic. I have bought nice parts from him before!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



