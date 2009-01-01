|
|
-
In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Couldn't get my ski to start this year opened up the CDI box and was full of water. Any ideas on a good used one? Thanks.
-
Top Dog
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Have a cherry one from a 900 for sale ,or , restore yours , and change the broken white plastic nipples that caused intrusion. Engine turns over by hand with spark plugs out since it was sunk ?
-
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Jet ski was not sunk. Our lift broke and sat by the road for 1 1/2 seasons. There was a plastic nipple broke. Not sure about rebuilding touched a wire and it broke right off. All components inside were rusted over pretty bad. Engine seems to still turn.
-
Top Dog
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Double check your vts trim motor box for corrosion also , main power runs through there , might have to be changed also , yeah if all wires in box are brittle then , replace box , I have all parts if you need them
-
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Thanks for the info. I definitely need to replace the box. Looked at parts on line and seemed like they would cost more that the SKi might be worth.
-
Top Dog
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
-
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Defiantly worth 375.00. I am not much of a mechanic, a friend of mine is. would 375.00 purchase all inside the electrical box?
-
Top Dog
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS
-
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
I will get back with you after this weekend, and chance of a picture?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
A thumbs up for Bionic. I have bought nice parts from him before!!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- jcurry
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules