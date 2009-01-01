 In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 10 of 10
  1. Today, 12:49 PM #1
    jcurry
    jcurry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    5
    Blog Entries
    1

    In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Couldn't get my ski to start this year opened up the CDI box and was full of water. Any ideas on a good used one? Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:16 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,789

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Have a cherry one from a 900 for sale ,or , restore yours , and change the broken white plastic nipples that caused intrusion. Engine turns over by hand with spark plugs out since it was sunk ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:24 PM #3
    jcurry
    jcurry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    5
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Jet ski was not sunk. Our lift broke and sat by the road for 1 1/2 seasons. There was a plastic nipple broke. Not sure about rebuilding touched a wire and it broke right off. All components inside were rusted over pretty bad. Engine seems to still turn.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:29 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,789

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Double check your vts trim motor box for corrosion also , main power runs through there , might have to be changed also , yeah if all wires in box are brittle then , replace box , I have all parts if you need them
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:33 PM #5
    jcurry
    jcurry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    5
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Thanks for the info. I definitely need to replace the box. Looked at parts on line and seemed like they would cost more that the SKi might be worth.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:38 PM #6
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,789

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Is the ski worth 375$ ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:51 PM #7
    jcurry
    jcurry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    5
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Defiantly worth 375.00. I am not much of a mechanic, a friend of mine is. would 375.00 purchase all inside the electrical box?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 02:07 PM #8
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,789

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 02:24 PM #9
    jcurry
    jcurry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    5
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Yes , complete box , plug in play , housing and guts from running ski , no corrosion , fresh water only , shipped USPS
    I will get back with you after this weekend, and chance of a picture?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 02:47 PM #10
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,615

    Re: In need of a 97 900zxi CDI box

    A thumbs up for Bionic. I have bought nice parts from him before!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. jcurry

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 