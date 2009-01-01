|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2006 Kawasaki STX-15F 77 Hours Grand Rapids, Michigan Area $2100
2006 Kawasaki STX-15F 77 Hours Grand Rapids, Michigan Area $2100
The ski is not in perfect condition. The rear seat does have some tears and the body has some scuffs however the ski runs great!
TRAILER NOT INCLUDED
Need the garage space back!
IMG_2431.jpgIMG_2430.jpgIMG_2512.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules