Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: yamaha 1100 complete engine central fl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location central fl Posts 47 yamaha 1100 complete engine central fl running 1997 Yamaha Wave raider 1100cc jet ski engine with computer / ignition module,carbs,exhaust,k&n filters. compression all are 118 - 122 psi. still in ski,can run it before you remove. PICK-UP ONLY.for sale locally for $1300 Attached Images 100_1008.jpg (1.35 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules