kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale
Just testing the waters. Here is a great working pipe in great condition. 450$. I do have a PJS waterbox we can make a deal on.
I will supply pics of waterbox when I remove it. Leave a PM if interested.
Interested
Do all the screws turn?
Interested and PayPal ready
