 kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale
  Today, 06:35 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    102

    kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale

    Just testing the waters. Here is a great working pipe in great condition. 450$. I do have a PJS waterbox we can make a deal on.
    I will supply pics of waterbox when I remove it. Leave a PM if interested.
  Today, 06:39 AM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Re: kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale

    Interested


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 06:42 AM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Re: kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale

    Do all the screws turn?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 07:00 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale

    I'll check tonight.
  Today, 07:05 AM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Re: kawasaki 650 sx x2 factory pipe for sale

    Interested and PayPal ready


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
