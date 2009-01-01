|
|
-
New rectifier charging voltage
Just installed a Caltric rectifier from ebay. Charging voltage at startup is at 13.2V, then after a quick snap of throttle and settling back to idle its at 14.1V, but when i held the RPMs around 3500 and then another quick snap i saw it peak as high as 15.5V. Im concerned that this is too high, is this acceptable? Any methods to reduce the voltage down a bit?
