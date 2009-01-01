Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 440 What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)? 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)

Serial No.: KAW83478D888

Hull No.: CF 6192JV



It has metal reeds now.



They look good (but what do I know?)



You know what? Now that I have cleaned them and have inspected them further, although the reed stops (?) are metal, the actual reeds are apparently some sort of nylon or other plastic.

