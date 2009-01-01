|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)?
1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)
Serial No.: KAW83478D888
Hull No.: CF 6192JV
It has metal reeds now.
They look good (but what do I know?)
Should I replace them with something else?
Last edited by E350; Today at 12:23 AM.
Learning Slowly...
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)?
You know what? Now that I have cleaned them and have inspected them further, although the reed stops (?) are metal, the actual reeds are apparently some sort of nylon or other plastic.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules