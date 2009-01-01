 What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)?
  Today, 12:22 AM #1
    E350
    E350 is online now
    PWCToday Guru E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    440

    What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)?

    1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)
    Serial No.: KAW83478D888
    Hull No.: CF 6192JV

    It has metal reeds now.

    They look good (but what do I know?)

    Should I replace them with something else?
    Learning Slowly...
  Today, 01:23 AM #2
    E350
    E350 is online now
    PWCToday Guru E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    440

    Re: What reeds for 1988 Kawasaki X2 (Model: JF650-A3)?

    You know what? Now that I have cleaned them and have inspected them further, although the reed stops (?) are metal, the actual reeds are apparently some sort of nylon or other plastic.
