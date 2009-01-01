|
800sxr impeller suggestions
I'm looking for suggestions on a new impeller. I have the stock but it almost feels like it is blowing it out. It just seems like it should have more. I'm being told a 12/17. Isn't stock 13/18? I would have thought with the mods the pitches would go up. Like 14/19.Solas shows 14/19
Here is what I have.
800sxr
Vforce reeds
Tau cetti air filters
Scoop grate
Pump shoe
Ada head running 93 octane psi should be 180+
Factory wet pipe
Tdr waterbox
Dual exhaust out.
General freeride and surf. Let me know what you think would be a good impeller upgrade from stock.
Re: 800sxr impeller suggestions
Solas Dynafly, 13.5/23.5 setback -5. Bore your exit nozzle to 80mm or find an old 750SX exit nozzle.
