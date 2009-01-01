 800sxr impeller suggestions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:21 PM #1
    Johnnyv49
    Johnnyv49 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Long island ny
    Posts
    8

    800sxr impeller suggestions

    I'm looking for suggestions on a new impeller. I have the stock but it almost feels like it is blowing it out. It just seems like it should have more. I'm being told a 12/17. Isn't stock 13/18? I would have thought with the mods the pitches would go up. Like 14/19.Solas shows 14/19

    Here is what I have.

    800sxr
    Vforce reeds
    Tau cetti air filters
    Scoop grate
    Pump shoe
    Ada head running 93 octane psi should be 180+
    Factory wet pipe
    Tdr waterbox
    Dual exhaust out.

    General freeride and surf. Let me know what you think would be a good impeller upgrade from stock.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #2
    Ragged Edge Racing
    Ragged Edge Racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Ragged Edge Racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    At D River
    Age
    55
    Posts
    5,008

    Re: 800sxr impeller suggestions

    Solas Dynafly, 13.5/23.5 setback -5. Bore your exit nozzle to 80mm or find an old 750SX exit nozzle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 