Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Seadoo 3D 951 Carbed 62 MPH Fla #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,705 FS Seadoo 3D 951 Carbed 62 MPH Fla I have for sale a 2005 Seadoo 3D that came with a 800 RFI 110 HP. I have removed that motor a installed a Seadoo 951 carbed motor with a few upgrades as well. It is basicly a standup that is very stable to ride & has a 130 HP motor that has been GPS'd at 62 MPH !!



This ski need nothing & is ready to ride. I dont recommend it for a beginner rider but is very easy to learn to ride. This ski is made to run bouys & handles great & give's the SXR 1500 a run for its money !!



Completley rebuilt motor,trued & welded crank,ProX pistons .050,150 compression each cyl,reed spacers,rinaldi reeds,cut intake manifolds,cut exhaust manifold,97.5 white head pipe,rejetted carbs with accel pump removed,Prok air filters,water cooled cases,cut down rear pto flywheel,big hub brass pump with 15/20 cut Solas impeller,Solas intake grate,manual trim,billet throttle & billet start/stop switch housing,ODI grips,Custom blacktip mats,matte

black painted hood,handle pole & nose piece. Lithium battery (weighs 1.5 pounds),electric bilge pump,self draining drain plugs.Odyssey sponsons. Covercraft cover.



There is approx 20 hours on motor since rebuild, Starts & runs great & set up for premix. I have taken the seat out of the handlepole to reduce weight but can be reinstalled. Any questions please text me for quickest response.



$3900 with trailer or $3400 without trailer which is like new & never been in saltwater. Ski has only been ridden in freshwater since rebuild.



Delivery Available. Located about 1 hour north of Tampa Fla Attached Images 20190209_183727.jpg (4.41 MB, 7 views)

