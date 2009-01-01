Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Aftermarket and OEM parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Tucson, AZ Age 28 Posts 16 440/550 Aftermarket and OEM parts Mariner lightweight driveshaft (440), OEM modified 440 pump and Skat Trak 15.5 Impeller $250

Complete 440 engine with Aluminum cylinders and full circle crankshaft/cases $150

Chrome Bedplate and stator cover $100

PJS Full pipe and PJS Manifold $250

OEM bedplate and flywheel cover powder coated Westcoast blue $75

Ocean Pro Quick Steer Plate $75

Ocean pro exhaust block off and right side conversion outlet $75

Waterdog Gas Cap $50

Pole Springs $20

Mikuni SBN44 carb with K&N filter and adapter $120

Westcoast RC520 cylinder (76mm bore) with single 44mm intake manifold and reeds $420

PJS ride plate $75

PJS intake grate $25

JS550 pump with Skat Trak 17 impeller $140

Ocean Pro exhaust pipe lower half (fits OEM 440 exhaust and pre 1987 OEM 550 exhaust pipes)

ALFA racing exhaust manifold $75



Text me at 5203955060 for additional pictures



