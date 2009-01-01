|
440/550 Aftermarket and OEM parts
Mariner lightweight driveshaft (440), OEM modified 440 pump and Skat Trak 15.5 Impeller $250
Complete 440 engine with Aluminum cylinders and full circle crankshaft/cases $150
Chrome Bedplate and stator cover $100
PJS Full pipe and PJS Manifold $250
OEM bedplate and flywheel cover powder coated Westcoast blue $75
Ocean Pro Quick Steer Plate $75
Ocean pro exhaust block off and right side conversion outlet $75
Waterdog Gas Cap $50
Pole Springs $20
Mikuni SBN44 carb with K&N filter and adapter $120
Westcoast RC520 cylinder (76mm bore) with single 44mm intake manifold and reeds $420
PJS ride plate $75
PJS intake grate $25
JS550 pump with Skat Trak 17 impeller $140
Ocean Pro exhaust pipe lower half (fits OEM 440 exhaust and pre 1987 OEM 550 exhaust pipes)
ALFA racing exhaust manifold $75
Text me at 5203955060 for additional pictures
