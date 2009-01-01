 750 sx frankenstein
  Today, 04:47 PM
    750 sx frankenstein

    Found a ratty hull - had an engine out of a 750 ss, here some pics of the build1.png2.jpg3.jpg5.jpg6.jpg
  Today, 04:49 PM
    Re: 750 sx frankenstein

    7.jpg8.jpg11.jpg

    Used Pettits EZPoxy
  Today, 05:27 PM
    Re: 750 sx frankenstein

    12.jpg22.jpg33.jpg44.jpg55.jpg66.jpg77.jpg88.jpg
  Today, 05:29 PM
    Re: 750 sx frankenstein

    98.jpg99.jpg

    Semi Finished product - ebox from the sx linked right to the SS engine - hit the button started right up.
