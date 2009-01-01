|
|
-
750 sx frankenstein
Found a ratty hull - had an engine out of a 750 ss, here some pics of the build1.png2.jpg3.jpg5.jpg6.jpg
-
Re: 750 sx frankenstein
7.jpg8.jpg11.jpg
Used Pettits EZPoxy
-
-
Re: 750 sx frankenstein
98.jpg99.jpg
Semi Finished product - ebox from the sx linked right to the SS engine - hit the button started right up.
