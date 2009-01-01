Thread: WTB 550 Parts

|
WTB 550 Parts
Looking for some OEM and AM parts:
For my 89 js550
-Am straight bars and quick turn plate
-Am pole spring
-Am waterbox
-Am pipe and mani
-SBN carb and mani
-Am head (for pump gas compression)
-Oem rear sponsons either a set or just a left
-Oem fuel selector cover panel
-Oem Fuel tank straps
-Oem battery tray foam and straps
Lmk what you got and prices
Thanks
RAD DUDES #29
.....AC650SX.....
2012 Custom ski build ... Done .. Build post is up ..
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=390638
2004 kawasaki sxr 800
1993 kawasaki 650sx/800 sxr swap
1991 kawasaki jetmate project 750/800 or 1200 we'll see !!
