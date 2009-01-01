 WTB 550 Parts
Thread: WTB 550 Parts

    WTB 550 Parts

    Looking for some OEM and AM parts:
    For my 89 js550

    -Am straight bars and quick turn plate
    -Am pole spring
    -Am waterbox
    -Am pipe and mani
    -SBN carb and mani
    -Am head (for pump gas compression)

    -Oem rear sponsons either a set or just a left
    -Oem fuel selector cover panel
    -Oem Fuel tank straps
    -Oem battery tray foam and straps

    Lmk what you got and prices
    Thanks





    Re: WTB 550 Parts

    PM sent
