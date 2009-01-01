Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 550 Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2008 Location CT Age 36 Posts 274 WTB 550 Parts Looking for some OEM and AM parts:

For my 89 js550



-Am straight bars and quick turn plate

-Am pole spring

-Am waterbox

-Am pipe and mani

-SBN carb and mani

-Am head (for pump gas compression)



-Oem rear sponsons either a set or just a left

-Oem fuel selector cover panel

-Oem Fuel tank straps

-Oem battery tray foam and straps



Lmk what you got and prices

Thanks











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

.....AC650SX.....

2012 Custom ski build ... Done .. Build post is up ..

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=390638

2004 kawasaki sxr 800

1993 kawasaki 650sx/ 800 sxr swap

