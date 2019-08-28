 for sale 2004 800 sxr full limited race ski parting out
  Today, 01:58 PM
    carmine580
    for sale 2004 800 sxr full limited race ski parting out

    I am parting out a full limited race gas race ski. It has everything that was legal in the limited class in 2008. novis, dry pipe, thick base gasket, head, skat pump, UMI aluiminum pole, vforce reeds, water injection. It has been winterized since 2012 I was going to sell it complete I ran a tank of fuel through it and noticed the cylinder was cracked so decided to part it out if someone is interested in it complete I will also sell it complete. Let me know what you are interested in. The hull has some racing bumps and bruises

    Sent from my SM-G930VL using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:01 PM
    critracer
    Re: for sale 2004 800 sxr full limited race ski parting out

    Messaged you.
