Fuel Gauge Problem 2015 Yami FXHO.



Had about a 3/4 tank and the gauge indicated just that (down 3 bars). Went out for quite awhile and the gauge never changed. Took off the seat and looked at the tank and it was only about 1/4 full.



Filled the tank to the brim and the gauge now read full (all 8 bars lit). Went out again and drained half the tank and the gauge is still at a full 8 bars.



Do these tanks have a float? If so, I guess mine gets stuck. This is the 5th season on the 'ski and worked ok before. Is there a fix? Jim

