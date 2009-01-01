|
|
-
Fuel Gauge Problem
2015 Yami FXHO.
Had about a 3/4 tank and the gauge indicated just that (down 3 bars). Went out for quite awhile and the gauge never changed. Took off the seat and looked at the tank and it was only about 1/4 full.
Filled the tank to the brim and the gauge now read full (all 8 bars lit). Went out again and drained half the tank and the gauge is still at a full 8 bars.
Do these tanks have a float? If so, I guess mine gets stuck. This is the 5th season on the 'skiand worked ok before. Is there a fix?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules